Malikis Display Font

Malikis is a decorative display font. With bold stroke, upright and fun character with a bit of ligatures and lowercase alternatives. To give you an extra creative work. Malikis font support multilingual more than 100+ language. This font is good for logo design, Social media, Movie Titles, Books Titles, a short text even a long text letter and good for your secondary text font with sans or serif. Make a stunning work with Malikis font.