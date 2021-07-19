Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobile Menu Interactions (SERVE)

Mobile Menu Interactions (SERVE) interaction design interaction interactive ixd mobile design mobile ui web design web ui design typography minimal design
Mobile menu that I added some subtle interactivity to.

Designed to show an outline of the selected element on hover/click.

This is custom code I created for a Squarespace website I was helping with.

First picture is the menu's initial state when opened.

Second picture is with 'Programs' selected.

Third picture is with 'Twitter' icon selected.

