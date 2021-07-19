Mobile Menu Interactions (SERVE)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Mobile menu that I added some subtle interactivity to.
Designed to show an outline of the selected element on hover/click.
This is custom code I created for a Squarespace website I was helping with.
First picture is the menu's initial state when opened.
Second picture is with 'Programs' selected.
Third picture is with 'Twitter' icon selected.
