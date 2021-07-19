Mobile Menu Interactions (SERVE)

Mobile menu that I added some subtle interactivity to.

Designed to show an outline of the selected element on hover/click.

This is custom code I created for a Squarespace website I was helping with.

First picture is the menu's initial state when opened.

Second picture is with 'Programs' selected.

Third picture is with 'Twitter' icon selected.

