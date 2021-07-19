Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ekaterina Efremova

Sign Up

Ekaterina Efremova
Ekaterina Efremova
  • Save
Sign Up newsletter dailyui illustration figma design sign up ux challenge ui
Download color palette

I decided to undertake an UX challenge for 100 days and it's the first day today.

#DailyUI #001

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Ekaterina Efremova
Ekaterina Efremova

More by Ekaterina Efremova

View profile
    • Like