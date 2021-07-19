Daphne Bridgerton - Stationary

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is a passion project that explores the creation of a personal brand for Daphne Bridgerton, main character of the Netflix series "Bridgerton".
This project presents Daphne Bridgerton as a renowned event planner for all social gatherings and events for the ton (aka The Regency's society). It gathers inspiration from the character itself, symbolism present in the series and elements from the Regency period.