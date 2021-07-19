Natalia Ibárcena

Daphne Bridgerton - Stationary

Daphne Bridgerton - Stationary typography icon brand brand desig brandinginspiration logoinspiration print design cards design businesscards stationary design logo mockup branding stationary
This is a passion project that explores the creation of a personal brand for Daphne Bridgerton, main character of the Netflix series "Bridgerton". 

This project presents Daphne Bridgerton as a renowned event planner for all social gatherings and events for the ton (aka The Regency's society). It gathers inspiration from the character itself, symbolism present in the series and elements from the Regency period. 

