Andrea Silva Musso

Challenge #09 - Single Product

Challenge #09 - Single Product starwars dailyui ui
Daily UI Challenge #009 | Single Product

Design an e-commerce shop. Consider the brand, the products offered, product views, product options, desired actions (conversions, product views, etc.) and the users! #DailyUI

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
