Nuntius - Museum audio guide app

A project for a museum audio guide app, focused on education. The intent of this app is to allow users to guide themselves through the expositions, buy tickets in advance and save the content they like most. Also promote culture and deliver academic content related to the expositions, so education professionals can have an assorted collection of editable pre-made assignments to the students, according to the grade or age.