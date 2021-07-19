View the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122949647/Mikulec-website-redesign-concept

This project was created as a concept for a website redesign. Seeing as the old website has become aged, both in design and execution, I have decided to put some care into it and sprinkle some of my special designer sauce on it.

I’ve set focus on creating a breathable layout with advanced sections where photographs of the interior projects have been emphasized.

It’s a clean and aesthetical layout that is rich

in content, but still maintains its simplicity.

Find me on other platforms:

https://linktr.ee/malduk