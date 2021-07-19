Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Montra - Expense Tracker UI Kit (Freebie)

Montra - Expense Tracker UI Kit (Freebie)
Hi peeps👋!

I've been working on this Expense Tracker UI kit for a while, so now here it is.
I hope it can help you in your design project or something else.

Happy Designing.

https://www.figma.com/community/file/998557875473123405/Montra---Expense-Tracker-UI-Kit

