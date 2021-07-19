Museum of art concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
✋ Hello!
This is the concept for the museum of my native city — Odessa. I tried to make it in a minimalistic style with antique font and black background. Added real names of exhibitions and biography of the museum.
