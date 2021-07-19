Yurii Babyn

Museum of art concept

Museum of art concept classic graphic design rock visial ux art museum antique typography minimalistic clean figma homepage interface website ui design
This is the concept for the museum of my native city — Odessa. I tried to make it in a minimalistic style with antique font and black background. Added real names of exhibitions and biography of the museum.

