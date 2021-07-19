Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anindita Hossain Rhine

Fashion Store Instagram Puzzle Grid Post Template | Social Media

Anindita Hossain Rhine
Anindita Hossain Rhine
  • Save
Fashion Store Instagram Puzzle Grid Post Template | Social Media social design social media mockup instagram mockup social media templates social media pack instagram banner instagram stories stories instagram template instagram post social media post social media design web logo instagram facebook branding illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

I wanted to go with mute colours that reflect something relaxing and comfortable in my design, similar to how the clothing material would feel on a customer. I ensured that all the colours were cohesive and added the contrastive colour of orange and green tints to make the graphics pop. This will make sure the page gets enough attraction and engagement while still maintainig the overall brand aesthetic.

Feedback, reviews or criticism is appreciated :)

If you want to work with me to design your brand's social media posts and advertisements, send me a message here: www.fiverr.com/aninditarhine

Anindita Hossain Rhine
Anindita Hossain Rhine

More by Anindita Hossain Rhine

View profile
    • Like