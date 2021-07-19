Остановим мошенничество (Stop scamming)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Простой взгляд на ситуацию с которыми сталкиваемся каждый день. Один из примеров, это мошенничество. Этот концепт, пусть и не реальный проект, но позволяет взглянуть на ситуацию со стороны идеи для стартапа или дополнение к безопасности какого-либо приложения.
A simple look at the situation we face every day. One example is fraud. This concept, albeit not a real project, allows you to look at the situation from the side of an idea for a startup or an addition to the security of an application.
Thx n follow:
________________________________________________________________________________________
www.behance.net/nikitadirector
www.instagram.com/nikitadirector