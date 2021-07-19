Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Остановим мошенничество (Stop scamming)

Простой взгляд на ситуацию с которыми сталкиваемся каждый день. Один из примеров, это мошенничество. Этот концепт, пусть и не реальный проект, но позволяет взглянуть на ситуацию со стороны идеи для стартапа или дополнение к безопасности какого-либо приложения.

A simple look at the situation we face every day. One example is fraud. This concept, albeit not a real project, allows you to look at the situation from the side of an idea for a startup or an addition to the security of an application.

