Tatiana Mendoza

Editorial Illustration

Editorial Illustration digita art illustration editorial illustration
A drawing made for an article titled "Anotaciones Etnográficas Sobre las Manifestaciones Feministas" ("Ethnographic Notes on Feminist manifestations").

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
