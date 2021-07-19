UI Exercise - World Championship 2021 [Nintendo]

Hey, people!

As a longtime fan of Nintendo games, I decided to design this ficticious interface for the company's website: one that pointed the possibilities of getting into a world championship of one of its most famous games: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! I made up the idea just to design the interface, since I don't really know if there is such a championship available. It was just a matter of creating an interesting, juicy interface!

I appreciate any feedbacks!!