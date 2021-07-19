Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jerry Okolo

Neon Cruisers

Jerry Okolo
Jerry Okolo
Hire Me
  • Save
Neon Cruisers design logo pennyboard skateboard skate itsjerryokolo illustration handlettering custom lettering logotype procreate clientwork typography hand drawn
Download color palette

Hand drawn logo for a client
For commission, email: jerrycreative@live.co.uk

Jerry Okolo
Jerry Okolo
Organizing on-chain data at The Graph
Hire Me

More by Jerry Okolo

View profile
    • Like