Gallery shot of Sarplaninacs.com (Part One)

Really like the mosaic gallery designs. When you click an image, it enlarges with a light overlay over the rest of the page. (See next shot)
To see the live site, check out https://www.Sarplaninacs.com/, would love to get some feedback on this. Always re-building it – even now. Currently in the process of reimagining this site with Webflow.
