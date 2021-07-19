Mike Lopez

Gallery shot of Sarplaninacs.com (Part Two)

Gallery shot of Sarplaninacs.com (Part Two) gallery ui web design web ui design typography minimal design
Really like the mosaic gallery designs. When you click an image, like this example, it enlarges with a light overlay over the rest of the page.

To see the live site, check out https://www.Sarplaninacs.com/, would love to get some feedback on this. Always re-building it – even now. Currently in the process of reimagining this site with Webflow.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Mike Lopez
