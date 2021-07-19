Gallery shot of Sarplaninacs.com (Part Two)

Really like the mosaic gallery designs. When you click an image, like this example, it enlarges with a light overlay over the rest of the page.

If you like it, hit 'L' on your keyboard to show your support!

To see the live site, check out https://www.Sarplaninacs.com/, would love to get some feedback on this. Always re-building it – even now. Currently in the process of reimagining this site with Webflow.

Thank you!