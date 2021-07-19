Pavlo Sharamov

NFT Marketplace dashboard

Pavlo Sharamov
Pavlo Sharamov
  • Save
NFT Marketplace dashboard platform lviv ui ux crypto art marketplace nft dashboard
Download color palette

Hi folks!
Want to show you my new concept it's about NFT Marketplace, it's a full version of my previous work, in this concept, I tried to combine minimalistic design with colorful content hope you will like it
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Pavlo Sharamov
Pavlo Sharamov

More by Pavlo Sharamov

View profile
    • Like