Lesia Artymovych

Typography Floral Poster Campanula Carpatica Illustration

Typography Floral Poster Campanula Carpatica Illustration pink gentle luxury shapes poster typography letter floral plants flower flower illustration leaves minimal design texture colorful vector illustration art illustration
Exploring the Cyrillic letter shapes in combinations with threatened plants from the Red Book of Ukraine

