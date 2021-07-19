Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustration for Brandidng Identity

Illustration for Brandidng Identity illustrator brand identity color typography branding design illustration
Illustration for the brand identity of Baki, a small dessert and chocolate company located in Colombia. Through illustration, the brand was brought to life, giving it the concept of homemade with love.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
