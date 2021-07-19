1 Year of Dribbble!!!

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(I've was sick for almost a week, but I'm better now, so that's why this is coming a bit late.) I've been using Dribbble for a little over a year now to share my designs and ideas with everyone, and it's been great! I've received so much support and feedback, which has been a huge motivator for me to keep creating content, so I just wanted to thank everyone for their support. It means a lot, and I'm really proud of the progress I've made! Even the design itself includes references to this past year: the sticker style I've been making, my most popular design (the pineapple), my first one (the popsicle), a crown (my logo), the iconic Dribbble pink colors, and me! In the past year I've: posted 61 shots, liked 1,561 shots, gotten to 51 followers, and followed 56 people! I can't wait for another year of Dribbble, and as always, your feedback is welcome! 😊
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.