Mahesh Jethani

Presentation Mockup

Mahesh Jethani
Mahesh Jethani
  • Save
Presentation Mockup figma dailyui design dark mode law consultancy presentation mockup
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
I tried creating a mockup of a presentation that I had designed for a consultancy firm in Figma

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Mahesh Jethani
Mahesh Jethani

More by Mahesh Jethani

View profile
    • Like