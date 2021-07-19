Mahesh Jethani

Daily UI 005 - App Icon

Mahesh Jethani
Mahesh Jethani
  • Save
Daily UI 005 - App Icon calculator icon figma dark mode ui dailyui
Download color palette

Created icon for the calculator app designed in the Daily UI challenge 004

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Mahesh Jethani
Mahesh Jethani

More by Mahesh Jethani

View profile
    • Like