Loki - Figma illustration

I completed the Loki series on @disneyplus and thought – as a small design wizard, I must pay tribute to a grand wizard 🧙🏻♂️. Created a variant of Loki purely in @figmadesign.
-----
* More than 650+ vector Lines
* Time: No idea (10 Episodes of Loki 🙂, watched again)
* Creating tooth and wrinkles on face was very challenging. I like the result of crown very much.
------
Download from figma community
----
More exciting stuff coming, so keep tuning on
Instagram | Twitter
✌️
