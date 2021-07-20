vijay verma

Loki - Figma illustration

I completed the Loki series on @disneyplus and thought – as a small design wizard, I must pay tribute to a grand wizard 🧙🏻‍♂️. Created a variant of Loki purely in @figmadesign.
* More than 650+ vector Lines
* Time: No idea (10 Episodes of Loki 🙂, watched again)
* Creating tooth and wrinkles on face was very challenging. I like the result of crown very much.
Download from figma community

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
