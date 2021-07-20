Loki - Figma illustration

I completed the Loki series on @disneyplus and thought – as a small design wizard, I must pay tribute to a grand wizard 🧙🏻‍♂️. Created a variant of Loki purely in @figmadesign.

* More than 650+ vector Lines

* Time: No idea (10 Episodes of Loki 🙂, watched again)

* Creating tooth and wrinkles on face was very challenging. I like the result of crown very much.

