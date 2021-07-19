Teklė Ūla Pužauskaitė

Old star man - illustration for a book

Old star man - illustration for a book old man character character design sky illustration textured illustration flat illustration 2d illustration old man illustration stars character illustration childs book illustration lithuania book illustration child book
I made this illustration for the child's book. It is about an old man, who looks out after the stars in the sky. The illustration is from the part when one star is missing.

