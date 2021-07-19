Lesia Artymovych

Typography Floral Poster Gentiana Nivalis Illustration

Typography Floral Poster Gentiana Nivalis Illustration pink gentle shapes minimal leaves flower illustration flower plants floral letter typography poster design texture colorful vector illustration art illustration
Exploring the Cyrillic letter shapes in combinations with threatened plants from the Red Book of Ukraine

