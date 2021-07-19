Doga Dogan

Turkish Food & Drink

yaprak sarma doner ayran lahmacun shish kebab
Hey everyone 👋
I've been trying to improve my Illustrator skills and thought it would be a nice challenge to try to make small illustrations of Turkish food and drink.
Let me know what you think; any feedback is appreciated 🙌

