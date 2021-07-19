Mehdesigner

ExoPost

Mehdesigner
Mehdesigner
  • Save
ExoPost acces forward movement post exopost send building identity design visual identity blocks container arrow design brand identity monogram logotype minimalist logo logo branding minimalist
Download color palette

ExoPost - Logo Design

ExoPost is a network of highly automated parcel units that will serve a wide variety of purposes.

Interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark, together!

mehdedesigner@gmail.com

Mehdesigner
Mehdesigner

More by Mehdesigner

View profile
    • Like