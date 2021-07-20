Mauro Semedo

E-commerce Website Redesign

E-commerce Website Redesign
I redesign the Eso Won Books website from the ground up, create a visual identity for the website, improve the checkout process, search efficiency and create a seamless customer experience.

Case Study Here: maurosemedo.com/eso-won-books

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
I help e-commerce brands delight their customers.
