Gamer Gatherings Website

Gamer Gatherings is the Meetup.com for nerds.
Join Gamer Gatherings for free! Meet up with local gamers near you to play your favorite games, on your favorite platforms, IRL.
Designzillas has had the privilege of partnering with Gamer Gatherings to create this unique events platform. Made by gamers, for gamers: www.gamergatherings.com