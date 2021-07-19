end of Body 🔥

In my journey through blender and testing the tools I have been able to discover endless possibilities for my yellows. the "bad" part of this is that you have to have a good computer in order to get those beauties out of the show. Fortunately and using my principles. "you have to play with what you have", it allows me to play in real time with what I am working on, take a screenshot and use it as a basis to make a piece. I think it gives it an interesting aesthetic when using the program's own elements as elements of the piece.