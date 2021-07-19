end of Body 🔥

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In my journey through blender and testing the tools I have been able to discover endless possibilities for my yellows. the "bad" part of this is that you have to have a good computer in order to get those beauties out of the show. Fortunately and using my principles. "you have to play with what you have", it allows me to play in real time with what I am working on, take a screenshot and use it as a basis to make a piece. I think it gives it an interesting aesthetic when using the program's own elements as elements of the piece.