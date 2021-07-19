🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys,
Angala : Digital Agency Landing Page!
This hero section is designed for a Digital Agency Landing Page . The design is very nice and clean. Minimal colors have been used in the design. Which made the design more pleasant and beautiful. The user interface and user experience have been beautifully used in the design.
Please share your feedback so I can improve my designs.
Share your thoughts and love "L".
Thank you.
Here you will find the full details of the design and a full view of the design. Click on the link below.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122140585/Angala-This-is-a-digital-agency-landing-page
I'm available for new projects. Let’s talk:
uixsoykot@gmail.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.