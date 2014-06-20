Erin 'Folletto' Casali

The Mad, A Tale Of Ties

The Mad, A Tale Of Ties character noir
Character design for a noir/spy setting. Experimenting with geometry, shades and a minimal set of attributes.

See the whole set:
The Guy
The Mad
The Pro
The Pig

Rebound of
The Guy, A Tale Of Style
By Erin 'Folletto' Casali
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
