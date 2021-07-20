Silkani - Menu

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi dribbblers,
I decided to redesign an old school project just for fun.
SILKANI is an independent fashion designer who want to promote different fashion designers through his website.
Every designer is presented by a collection, here's the menu.
✌🏽