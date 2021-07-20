Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lesdema Jérémy

Silkani - Menu

Lesdema Jérémy
Lesdema Jérémy
  • Save
Silkani - Menu interfaces clean fashion desktop ux ui design art direction website
Silkani - Menu interfaces clean fashion desktop ux ui design art direction website
Download color palette
  1. 02. Dribbble.png
  2. 02.1 Dribbble.png

Hi dribbblers,

I decided to redesign an old school project just for fun.
SILKANI is an independent fashion designer who want to promote different fashion designers through his website.
Every designer is presented by a collection, here's the menu.

✌🏽

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Lesdema Jérémy
Lesdema Jérémy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lesdema Jérémy

View profile
    • Like