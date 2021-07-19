Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
abt. studios 🎨

Like Button Micro Interaction (3D)

abt. studios 🎨
abt. studios 🎨
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey Dribbbler's,

We have been Experimenting with 3D Design & came up with this Like Button micro interaction. Let us know how we are doing.

Show your ❤️ by pressing "L"
Let us know what you would like to see us do next in the comment below 💬

Follow us on Linkedin | Instagram | Twitter for more interesting content

With Love,
The abt Team ✌️

abt. studios 🎨
abt. studios 🎨

More by abt. studios 🎨

View profile
    • Like