The Cagebirds Poster - Final Design

This year, Epworth High School developed a virtual rendition of The Cagebirds, by David Campton, with a slightly different take on the original play. In this version, the cast performs within an insane-asylum-style set, which was the main inspiration behind this particular design. 🕊️
After reading the script, I was immediately inspired with a sense of madness, of a bird desperately trying to break free of her cage, both mentally and physically. This madness drove the expressive nature of the hero image within my design, supported by the cage-like elements around it.
Streamed live on the 19th and 20th (only) of May of this year, it was the first online-only theatrical performance for the school, a milestone predicated on the limitations of the Covid-19 Pandemic.