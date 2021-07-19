Zachary Styles

The Cagebirds Poster - Final Design

The Cagebirds Poster - Final Design theatre branding epworth high-school graphic design advertising poster texture design illustration hand lettering type design lettering typography
This year, Epworth High School developed a virtual rendition of The Cagebirds, by David Campton, with a slightly different take on the original play. In this version, the cast performs within an insane-asylum-style set, which was the main inspiration behind this particular design. 🕊️

After reading the script, I was immediately inspired with a sense of madness, of a bird desperately trying to break free of her cage, both mentally and physically. This madness drove the expressive nature of the hero image within my design, supported by the cage-like elements around it.

Streamed live on the 19th and 20th (only) of May of this year, it was the first online-only theatrical performance for the school, a milestone predicated on the limitations of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

