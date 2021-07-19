Nathan

Felt Cute

Felt Cute digital painting illustration design commission
This is a piece I did to touch on the overuse of social medias and the anonymity of these kinds of applications. Originally intended as a commission but the buyer backed out. also an important lesson on down payments.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
