Dialectic Discourse [Part 3]

Dialectic Discourse, Part 3 of 3

This is the final piece in my dialectic discourse trilogy. I developed the same graphics over the last two pieces and ended it with a finished poster. Your feedback and comments on my work is appreciated as always!

