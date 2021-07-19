Fiifi Dzansi

Yoruba

Fiifi Dzansi
Fiifi Dzansi
  • Save
Yoruba culture language ghana nigeria letter lettering typeface type illustration graphic design vector artwork illustrator logo design digital illustration adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Yoruba is a Beautiful language spoken by millions in Nigeria. It sounds like the Ga language in Ghana. This is my take on it. What do you think?

Fiifi Dzansi
Fiifi Dzansi

More by Fiifi Dzansi

View profile
    • Like