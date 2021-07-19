Krish Wadhwana

Dialectic Discourse [Part 2]

art psychedeic acid illustrator photoshop adobe illustration logo abstract business card debut branding web design web ux ui poster design poster graphic design design
Dialectic Discourse, Part 2 of 3

This is part 2 of my DIalectic Discourse Trilogy. I experimented with angles and how they can influence interpretation of art. This provided some deep insights to me, and hope it does the same for you. Feedback and comments is appreciated as always!

