selenoy presentation template

powerpoint instagram branding desgin typography calor design
Nyiltemp sells creative, modern and professional presentation templates. Nyil Temp’s mission is to help you make presentations easier, faster, and with quality. Your presentation has a lot of information in it, but if it doesn’t look super professional, you can lose your audience. With a sharper focus on the overall look, you can really impress your clients and seal a deal you’ve worked so hard for.

Presentation Features

43 Slide
Creative Multipurpose
Modern Layout
Based Multicolor
Based in Master Slide
Images Placeholder
Modern Layout Clean.
Drag and Drop Image
Strong focus on typography and usability
Made very carefully with attention to detail
Based on master slides
Media placeholders
Editable charts
Predefined text styles
Unique portfolio slides
Vector based icons
Easy color change
Full HD
Free support

FONT USED IN THIS TEMPLATE :

-Lato: https: //fonts.google.com/specimen/lato

-Monserrats : https: //fonts.google.com/specimen/Monserrats

-Poppins : https: //fonts.google.com/specimen/Poppins

-Player display : https: //fonts.google.com/specimen/playerdisplay

All Image used : All photographs or pictures used in the preview are not included, they are intended for illustration purpose only.

For buyers Thank you for the using our presentation template. We hope that our work will help you to look presentable in front of your audience. Good luck !

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
