Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nathan

Miss Shinjuku

Nathan
Nathan
  • Save
Miss Shinjuku design illustration digital painting
Download color palette

Another personal piece that has done very well. I was inspired by a photo i saw of the Shinjuku market and wanted to do something to push my skill and test my patience. It took in all about 3 months to finish(on and off working of course) but it came out far better than I'd hoped for.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Nathan
Nathan

More by Nathan

View profile
    • Like