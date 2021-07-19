Majed Rahman

💳Business card design template & businesses Kit

Majed Rahman
Majed Rahman
  • Save
💳Business card design template & businesses Kit
Download color palette

This is a unique Business card design template & business kit. It is a 100% vector and prepared for printing

Download Source File : Click to Download

👀 UpLabs 👀 Instagram

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Majed Rahman
Majed Rahman

More by Majed Rahman

View profile
    • Like