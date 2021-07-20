Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kiki Nordstrom

Moonrise Kingdom - movie based mini series

Moonrise Kingdom - movie based mini series wanderlust camping map travel movie vintage retro moonrise kingdom scouts adventure forest character nature ipad procreate ipadpro illustration
  1. Untitled_Artwork 186.jpg
  2. Untitled_Artwork 184.jpg
  3. Untitled_Artwork 4.jpg
  4. Untitled_Artwork 3 copy.jpg

A tiny series of illustrations based on one of my favourite movies of all times, Moonrise Kingdom 📺

If you're curious about my creative process and how I stay inspired check out my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kiki_nordstrom_art/

For more creative content, behind the scenes and cool rewards (printables, prints and stickers) you can also support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kikinordstrom?fan_landing=true

