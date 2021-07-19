Le Z

Fox Logo #DailyLogoChallenge 16

Le Z
Le Z
  • Save
Fox Logo #DailyLogoChallenge 16 typography inkscape illustration vector dailylogochallenge logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo for the #DailyLogoChallenge

Feel free to criticize my work !

Le Z
Le Z

More by Le Z

View profile
    • Like