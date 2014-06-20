Bill Chung⚡️

Donor Recognition

These plaques were custom cut from two layers of aluminum. The top layer is brushed aluminum, and a second layer beneath it was powder coated in orange to create a subtle contrast and add legibility to the type.

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
