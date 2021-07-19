Brianna Miller

Living Room Hang

Living Room Hang person home coffee plant rug purple lamp man sofa couch living room procreate illustration
Finally sharing some fun illustration work I got to do for Casai, a Mexico-based rental company, awhile back! I had the pleasure of working with their team to develop a playful and relatable illustration style to use across their site, app, and brand materials.

More illustrations to come!

