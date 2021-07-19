Living Room Hang

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Finally sharing some fun illustration work I got to do for Casai, a Mexico-based rental company, awhile back! I had the pleasure of working with their team to develop a playful and relatable illustration style to use across their site, app, and brand materials.
More illustrations to come!