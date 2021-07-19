4K Video ready for your portfolio ✨

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Happy Monday everyone!
We just announced 4K video + 60fps support for Carbonmade — Hell yeah!
https://carbonmade.com/pro-video
If you're a videographer, motion designer, editor or anything else that involves movie quality footage, Carbonmade might be the best platform for your portfolio.
All of our new VIDEO specific features can be found here:
https://carbonmade.com/pro-video
Hope you enjoy
Tobias