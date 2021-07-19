4K Video ready for your portfolio ✨

Good for Sale
Happy Monday everyone!

We just announced 4K video + 60fps support for Carbonmade — Hell yeah!
https://carbonmade.com/pro-video

If you're a videographer, motion designer, editor or anything else that involves movie quality footage, Carbonmade might be the best platform for your portfolio.

All of our new VIDEO specific features can be found here:
https://carbonmade.com/pro-video

Hope you enjoy
Tobias

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
    Like