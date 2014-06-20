Daleelii - Real Estate

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Daleelii is a specialized advertising company .. offers products, excellent services through a website, Mobile Application and advertising magazine pan the world!
[Real Estate - Vehicles - Health - Shopping - Industrial - Agriculture - Careers - Services - Deals & Offers - wholesalers - For Agents - Exhibitions - Tenders - Restaurants - iTaxi]
I'm incredibly excited to announce to you Daleeli project!
I have joined the Daleelii since its establishing; incloding: analysis, sketching and designing more than 240 webpages in both Arabic & English.
I've spent 13 months on Daleelii, supervising all of work stages!
I'm really proud of our project.
I am looking forward to your reply.
Thank you all for support & feedback