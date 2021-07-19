Ahmad Kazi

eCommerce reDesign

Ahmad Kazi
Ahmad Kazi
Hire Me
  • Save
eCommerce reDesign mockup ux web design ecommerce redesign web design ui
eCommerce reDesign mockup ux web design ecommerce redesign web design ui
eCommerce reDesign mockup ux web design ecommerce redesign web design ui
Download color palette
  1. Home Screen.png
  2. Home Screen expanded.png
  3. Brand Screen.png

This was apart of a 3 week sprint I conducted. I audited they existing website and reseigned it to focus more on an eCommerce experience.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Ahmad Kazi
Ahmad Kazi
Accessibility Advocate

More by Ahmad Kazi

View profile
    • Like