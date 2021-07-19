Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jane P. Castellani-Kim

Travel accommodation product

Jane P. Castellani-Kim
Jane P. Castellani-Kim
  • Save
Travel accommodation product remote work travel ux desktop mobile search page travel accommodation product design
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
These are some shots of STROLLyN's accommodation search views, where you can search equipped places around the world by continent, and see the main attributes of a place before seeing all the details, like wifi speed, city name, cleaning fee, apartment type and # of guests possible.

---
https://strollyn.com/

Thank you for your time!!!

Jane P. Castellani-Kim
Jane P. Castellani-Kim

More by Jane P. Castellani-Kim

View profile
    • Like