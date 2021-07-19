Travel accommodation product

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone!
These are some shots of STROLLyN's accommodation search views, where you can search equipped places around the world by continent, and see the main attributes of a place before seeing all the details, like wifi speed, city name, cleaning fee, apartment type and # of guests possible.
https://strollyn.com/
Thank you for your time!!!